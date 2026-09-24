‘For X pieces of silver’: Meghalaya Christian forum tears into 8 UDP MLAs over BJP switch

The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders' Forum on September 24 criticised eight United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs for joining the BJP, a day after the legislators switched parties in New Delhi.

The forum accused the legislators of betraying the electorate and placing political power ahead of their responsibility towards voters.

In a statement, forum secretary Rev Edwin Kharkongor said there was a distinction between individuals voluntarily joining a political party and elected legislators crossing over to a party from which they had not contested the election.

"When an individual or a group of individuals join a political party, we have nothing to say. However, when MLAs cross over to join another party from which they were not voted in the beginning, that is a tragic betrayal of the electorate," Kharkongor said.

The eight MLAs joined the BJP on Wednesday, increasing the party's strength in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly from two to 10. The UDP's tally subsequently fell from 12 to four.

Kharkongor alleged that the move reflected what he described as an "obsessive lust for power and profitable self-gratification", rather than an effort to improve governance and advance the interests of voters and the state.

The forum also criticised the BJP over what it described as the party's majoritarian politics and alleged "supportive silences" on issues including the ethnic conflict in Manipur and attacks against Christians and other minority communities.

While acknowledging the BJP's economic and welfare initiatives, the forum alleged that the party's political agenda included concepts such as "One Nation, One Language, One Religion", which it claimed posed a threat to the diversity and interests of indigenous and minority communities.

The forum also alleged that the BJP had exercised political influence in Meghalaya despite having only two MLAs before the latest development.

It said the entry of the eight legislators had given the BJP what it described as a "false and fake sense of legitimacy" and accused the MLAs of compromising their political and moral values.

"For X pieces of silver and a fleeting glitter on an alien platform, these MLAs have violated the trust of the electorate at home," Kharkongor said.

He said voters in the constituencies represented by the eight legislators would ultimately decide how to respond to the political development.

"Only time will tell," he said.