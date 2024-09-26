The Forest and Environment Department of Meghalaya has launched two major projects to improve afforestation efforts across the state. The initiatives were introduced during an inception workshop at Sylvan House, Lower Lachumiere on Wednesday, September 25.

Led by HC Chaudhary, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the projects focus on developing site-specific afforestation models and establishing a robust supply chain for high-quality seeds and plant propagules.

These projects aim to build the department's capacity to afforest and restock barren and degraded forest areas efficiently and cost-effectively.

The first project, "Development of Schedule of Rates for Afforestation Works in Meghalaya," aims to create tailored models for different areas in the state, including abandoned mines and other challenging sites. It will standardise nursery and plantation operations through detailed studies and promote the use of modern tools and equipment.

The second initiative, "Establishment of a Supply Chain to Ensure Assured Supply of Seeds and Other Plant Propagules of Superior Genetic Makeup," targets 50 commercially important tree species. It plans to establish 500 hectares of in-situ and 60 hectares of ex-situ seed sources.

A key component of this project is the creation of a medium-term seed storage unit in Upper Shillong, capable of preserving 10 to 15 tonnes of seeds for up to a decade. Additionally, the department will collaborate with the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR) to store seeds of various wild plants for long-term preservation.

The workshop brought together senior officials from various departments in Meghalaya, as well as forest officers from Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. Scientists from regional research institutions also participated, contributing to discussions on project implementation and potential collaborations