The state of Meghalaya mourns the loss of former Cabinet Minister and Nongstoiñ MLA Endro Lawphniaw, who passed away at his residence in Dhankheti-Malki on April 29 at the age of 83.

Late Endro was a prominent political figure in the state, known for his long-standing career in public service. He won his first Assembly Constituency election from Nongstoin in the year 1978 under the banner of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).

The funeral of Late Endro will be held on May 1, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Mawkhar Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Mission Compound.