The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Leader in Meghalaya, Dr Mukul Sangma has slammed the incumbent Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government (MDA), calling it as a puppet of the ruling BJP party.

Additionally, calling the NPP-led government as a proxy of the BJP government, Dr. Mukul Sangma states, "Immediately after the 2018 elections, the BJP implemented the current MDA government in our state. With regard to the areas of differences between Meghalaya and Assam, we had submitted a document in 2011 to claim back our rightful land. However, after the visit of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Assam's Chief Minister,

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the puppet MDA government simply obeyed their diktats like an obedient servant. This entire false narrative in Meghalaya is scripted by the BJP."

Emphasising on the insensitivity of the MDA Government, Dr. Sangma duly reminded, "When all the North-eastern states unitedly opposed the CAA, all parties which are part of the MDA government, supported the draconian CAA Bill instead. We also witnessed one of the NPP MPs speaking in favour of the NRC at the Parliament. Meghalaya won’t forget or forgive this.”

Honoring the SSA teachers' unwavering struggle, Dr. Sangma stated, "You have seen the agony that our SSA teachers had to go through. Many other workers like the ASHA workers and daily wage earners, are facing similar problems. Who is responsible?”

When discussing the state of the employment sector he noted, "The MDA administration has not added any new jobs in the last five years. Even though MTET is taking place, there are open positions for instructors at primary schools. The ones being denied of a prosperous future are our children."

Meghalaya TMC MLA George B Lyngdoh further explained to the people of Mawhati the meaning of Trinamool Congress, the symbol, and the ethos of 'Maa, Mati, Manush'.

AITC leader Mukul Sangma expressed his sincere gratitude and urged the Mawhati family's mothers, dads, sons, and daughters to expand the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress's support base.

“Meghalaya TMC is committed to bringing about constructive change in the state's economy, job market, and statehood,” added Sangma. Prior to the monsoon session, the Meghalaya TMC leadership also made a suggestion that state-level concerns will be brought up in Parliament.