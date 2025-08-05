Former Meghalaya and J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik passes away at 79

Satya Pal Malik, the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness.

He breathed his last around 1 PM at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, where he had been undergoing treatment.

A seasoned politician, Malik held gubernatorial roles in multiple states, including Goa, Meghalaya, and Bihar, but was most prominently known for his tenure in Jammu and Kashmir during a crucial period that saw the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

His death marks the end of a long and often controversial political journey, during which he remained vocal about key issues of national interest.

Tributes have started pouring in from political leaders across party lines. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote: "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Hon’ble Governor of Meghalaya, Shri Satya Pal Malik ji.

Shri Satya Pal ji was a warm and gracious individual, deeply committed to the development of Meghalaya. His boldness, clarity of thought, and unwavering support in our collective efforts will always be remembered.

I join the people of Meghalaya in extending heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."



Also Read: Former Bangladesh Army chief found dead in Chittagong