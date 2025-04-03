Former Meghalaya Chief Secretary RV Suchiang took oath as the State Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) at Raj Bhavan today.

Governor CH Vijayashankar administered the oath of office during a formal ceremony attended by senior government officials and family members.

The ceremony began with the National Anthem, after which FR Kharkongor, Commissioner Secretary of the Department of Arts and Culture, read the official notification announcing Suchiang's appointment.

Suchiang, who previously served as the state's Chief Secretary, will hold the CIC position for a three-year term.

The appointment comes as part of the state's ongoing efforts to strengthen transparency and information accessibility in governance structures across Meghalaya.