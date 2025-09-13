Former Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang passes away at 91

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Dr. Donwa Dethwelson (D.D.) Lapang, a towering figure in the state’s political history, passed away on Friday, September 12 night at the age of 91 at Bethany Hospital, Shillong.

A four-time Chief Minister and long-serving MLA representing Nongpoh, Dr. Lapang was revered as one of Meghalaya’s most influential leaders. His political journey, spanning nearly five decades, was marked by resilience, humility, and unwavering dedication to public service.

Born on April 10, 1934, in Ri-Bhoi district, Lapang began his early career as a road labourer before serving as a Sub-Inspector of schools. His entry into active politics came in 1972 when he contested as an independent candidate before joining the Indian National Congress (INC). Rising steadily through the ranks, he went on to hold several pivotal roles within the party.

Dr. Lapang’s tenure as Chief Minister stretched across multiple terms between 1992 and 2010, navigating Meghalaya through periods of shifting political equations. In 2018, he resigned from the Congress, citing the neglect of senior leaders, and later joined the National People’s Party (NPP). Even in his advanced years, he remained active in governance, serving as Adviser to the Government of Meghalaya until October 2024, when he retired at the age of 90.

Tributes poured in across party lines following the news of his demise. Former MP Vincent H. Pala expressed deep sorrow, describing Lapang as “a mentor, guide, and father figure whose wisdom and commitment to the people of Meghalaya will always be cherished.” Other leaders recalled him as “a leader who never forgot his roots” and “a symbol of perseverance and humility.”

Dr. Lapang is survived by his wife, Amethyst Lynda Jomes Blah, and their family. His life and career leave behind an enduring legacy of leadership and a profound imprint on Meghalaya’s political and social fabric.