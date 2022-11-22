Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and currently Trinamool Congress Leader Mukul Sangma condemned the action of the Assam authorities that led to the death of 6 lives in a firing incident along Assam-Meghalaya border while trying to seize a smuggled timber-laden truck in the early hours of November 22.

“This action of the Assam authorities, the overall impunity with which they continue to engage in atrocities against the innocent people along the border, must be taken up head-on by the state government and ensure that there is no repetition whatsoever at any point of time in days to come,” said TMC leader Mukul Sangma while further adding, “Another part is that, having seen the incident which has taken place resulting in the loss of lives, they have definitely encroached upon our villages which is completely unconstitutional, illegal, it’s a criminal act. Therefore the authorities concerned must ensure that we do not allow them to get away. The law must prevail and punishment as per the law of the land must be reflected in a manner that gives reason for people to believe in our administration’s justice system”.

Situation continues to remain volatile as incidents of arson and violence has erupted across the state after the firing incident at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills, along West Karbi Anglong border.

Meghalaya cabinet has taken a decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as an FIR has been lodged and the DIG of the Eastern Range will be heading the SIT while the state government appealed to government of India that a Central Investigating Agency should take over the investigation.

In the meantime this SIT will start conducting the investigation and as in when the government of India hands it over or proves this investigation to be headed by a central agency. The investigation will be handed over by the SIT to any central agency, as informed by Meghalaya CM Sangma.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also informed that a Judicial Commission under the Commission's of inquiry act 1952 will be constituted to look into all the aspects of this particular incident that has taken place at Mukroh village.

Meanwhile, the a delegation of the Meghalaya Cabinet will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, November 24 in Delhi and reprise the Central minister on the incident and seek central government’s intervention into the matter.