Former home minister of Meghalaya, Robert Garnett Lyngdoh (62) died after a prolonged ailment at his residence in Nongrim Hills on Friday. On July 11, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Bethany hospital in Shillong after his health condition deteriorated.

RG Lyngdoh was a senior Congress leader from Meghalaya. Between 1998 and 2008, Lyngdoh served two terms in the Laitumkhrah Assembly Constituency.

Lyngdoh was also the former Vice Chancellor of Martin Luther Christian University. He was very vocal against militancy during his tenure as home minister.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma taking to Twitter wrote, “The fearless Shri R. G. Lyngdoh, former Home Minister of Meghalaya was a personality we all looked up to. Cheerful and witty, Bah Robert was a friend to everyone he encountered. Deeply saddened by the news of his passing. My deepest condolences to @ampareenlyngdoh & his family.”

The fearless Shri R. G. Lyngdoh, former Home Minister of Meghalaya was a personality we all looked up to. Cheerful and witty, Bah Robert was a friend to everyone he encountered. Deeply saddened by the news of his passing. My deepest condolences to @ampareenlyngdoh & his family. pic.twitter.com/2Pk7ef1v0V — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 29, 2022

RG Lyngdoh was the brother of former Meghalaya minister and senior politician from the state Ampareen Lyngdoh. He was the son of former MP and Meghalaya speaker Peter G Marbaniang and QE Lyngdoh.

Reportedly, he was set to make a comeback into the politics of Meghalaya after a hiatus of over 14 years