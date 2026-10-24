Former Meghalaya transport minister Pa Ismail R. Marak has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a move aimed at strengthening the party's organisational presence in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya.

Marak formally joined the party in Tura in the presence of BJP Meghalaya in-charge and MP Kanad Purkayastha, state co-in-charge Numal Momin and state president Rikman G. Momin.

Marak is a veteran political figure in Meghalaya. He was elected as an MLA from the Rongram constituency in 2008 and later served as a member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) from the Asanang constituency in 2015. He has also served as the state's transport minister.

The BJP leadership welcomed Marak into the party, describing his entry as an addition to its political and organisational strength in Garo Hills, which forms a key part of Meghalaya's political landscape.

In a further organisational development, the party's central leadership has entrusted Marak with the responsibility of overseeing future inductions into the BJP. The assignment is expected to help the party coordinate the entry of new members and strengthen its network in the region.

Marak's induction comes as the BJP seeks to expand its presence across Meghalaya and other parts of the Northeast. While the party has a wider organisational footprint in the region, its electoral prospects in Meghalaya remain shaped by the state's distinct political dynamics and the influence of regional parties.

His political experience in both the state legislature and the autonomous district council could provide the BJP with an additional link to local political networks in Garo Hills.

The impact of the induction will depend on the party's ability to translate the addition of established political figures into broader organisational support across the region.