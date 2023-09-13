Former BJP MLA of Mawsynram, Himalaya M Shangpliang on September 13 has officially joined the National People’s Party (NPP).

The former MLA was welcomed by Chief Minister and Party President, Conrad K Sangma, Dy CM and National Vice President, Prestone Tyngsong, and Dy Cm in charge of Urban, Sniawbhalang Dhar and other party officials at the party headquarters in Shillong.

Shangpliang on September 8 announced his decision to join the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) on September 13.

More than 2,000 party members in Mawsynram's BJP unit who were in positions of authority, according to Shangpliang, have also submitted their resignations to the state president and will switch to the NPP on September 12.

"Before resigning, I visited with all of my leaders in Mawsynram to get their approval for leaving the BJP. All of my senior commanders will be escorting me to my induction (into the NPP) on September 13," he stated.