Saleng A. Sangma, the former state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been appointed as the Opposition Chief Whip in the Meghalaya Assembly. The notification of his appointment was issued by the State Assembly Speakers office on June 8.

Saleng A. Sangma, who recently left the NCP and contested the 2023 Assembly Election on the Indian National Congress (INC) ticket, has been recognized for his significant role as an opposition leader. With his vast political experience and leadership skills, Sangma assumes the crucial responsibility of representing the opposition and ensuring coordination among the party members.