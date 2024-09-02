Four individuals have been apprehended in Nagaland, a week after their alleged involvement in the armed robbery of a petrol pump in Meghalaya, police confirmed on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Bokavi Zhimoni (25), Pashen Lam (32), Rokonngulie Keppu (18), and Tsalipi (26), were detained by a joint police team from both states on Sunday. According to Jagpal S Dhanoa, Superintendent of Police for Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya, the suspects were produced in a Nongpoh court later that day and have been remanded to five days in police custody.

The robbery occurred early on August 25 in Niangbyrnai village, where the accused allegedly assaulted the petrol pump staff and made off with Rs 4.24 lakh in cash and three mobile phones.