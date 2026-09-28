Four Assam labourers die after suspected toxic gas leak inside septic tank in Meghalaya

Four construction labourers from Assam died on September 27 after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside an underground septic tank at Rangdokram village in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm at the residence of Sebastian Ch Sangma, where the labourers were working on a newly constructed septic tank.

According to reports, two of the workers attempted to open the tank’s lid when they suddenly collapsed after being exposed to the gas trapped inside. Two others rushed to their aid but were also overcome by the fumes and fell unconscious.

Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. However, reaching the victims proved difficult as the septic tank was located underground. Rescuers had to dig through the soil surrounding the structure to gain access.

Two fire personnel also reportedly lost consciousness while attempting to reach the trapped workers. They were given immediate medical attention.

The four labourers were later declared dead. They have been identified as Mofidur Rohman, 34, of Diara, Purandiara, Mankachar; Ajiyer Rahman, 41, of Chengurchar, Purandiara, Mankachar; Ismail Hussain, 20, of Chomrashali, Kalapani, Mankachar; and Rakib Hussain, 22, of Boalia, Radhamadhab Hat, Mankachar.

All four were residents of Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district.

Preliminary reports suggest that the septic tank may not have had an adequate gas outlet or soak pit, potentially allowing toxic gases to accumulate inside the confined space. Septic tanks can contain gases such as hydrogen sulphide and methane, which can pose a serious risk when concentrated in enclosed areas.

However, the exact nature of the gas involved and the precise cause of the deaths have not yet been established. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.