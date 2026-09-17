Four bomb attacks target Meghalaya govt, police establishments in Shillong

A series of four back-to-back bomb attacks targeting Meghalaya government and police establishments rocked Shillong between Wednesday evening (September 16) and the early hours of Thursday (September 17), triggering heightened security measures across the state capital.

No casualties were reported in any of the incidents, while the perpetrators and their motives remain unknown.

The latest attack took place in the early hours of Thursday when unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) campus in Laitumkhrah. The attack triggered a fire on the premises, which was later brought under control with the help of fire tenders.

In another incident, a police booth at Nongmensong was set on fire by unidentified persons during the early hours of Thursday.

The two incidents came hours after a petrol bomb was hurled at Lumdiengjri police station on Wednesday night. The bomb struck the rear portion of the officer-in-charge's room and caused minor damage.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, a petrol bomb attack was reported at the Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR) office at Risa Colony. A private vehicle belonging to a DMR employee was damaged in the incident, while local residents managed to douse the fire.

“We are investigating all the incidents. Security measures have been tightened,” a senior police officer said.

Police are examining CCTV footage and other available evidence to identify those responsible and ascertain the motive behind the coordinated attacks.

The series of incidents has prompted authorities to step up security around government offices, police establishments and other sensitive locations across Shillong.