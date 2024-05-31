A landslide triggered by incessant rains struck two houses in Nongpriang Village under Shella Block early on May 30, killing one person and leaving three others feared dead.

The deceased has been identified as 75-year-old Phisar Nongrum. The three missing persons, all from the same family, are Kynmaw Synnai (70), Denti Riahtam (60), and Lumlang Riahtam (16).

According to officials, Synnai's body was recovered around 2:30 pm, while search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the two remaining missing individuals. A joint team comprising police, fire and emergency services, and the State Disaster Response Force is engaged in the rescue efforts.

The team had to walk for two hours, covering 7,000 steps, to reach the village due to lack of mobile network connectivity, which made coordination difficult.

The rescue team will continue their search operations on May 31, with members staying overnight in the village.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma took to Twitter and wrote, "Sad to hear the news of four of our citizens who are feared dead in a massive landslide at Nongpriang, Shella block. Body of one victim has been found, search operation is ongoing. Directed the administration to immediately release the ex-gratia to the next of kin."

Sohra has been battered by heavy rains due to Cyclone Remal, triggering multiple landslides across the region. Local representatives, including Sohra MDC Titosstarwell Chyne, have visited the affected site and met with the families of the victims.