Four political parties in Meghalaya face possible delisting for poll inactivity

The Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued show-cause notices to four registered political parties that have not contested any election since 2019. The action comes after the Election Commission flagged their continued absence from both state and national polls.

CEO BDR Tiwari stated that notices were served to the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM), the Meghalaya Democratic Party (MDP), the North East Social Democratic Party (NESDP), and the Regional Democratic Secular Congress (RDSC).

According to the Commission, these parties have not fielded candidates in any Lok Sabha, Assembly, or bye-elections for the last six years. Their lack of participation has triggered a proposal to strike them off the list of registered political parties.

Before any final decision is taken, the Election Commission has allowed them to explain. They are required to submit written representations along with affidavits, constitutions, and supporting documents.

A hearing has been scheduled for September 3, 2025. Tiwari made it clear that “if no response is received from the parties by the aforesaid date, it will be presumed that the party has nothing to say in the matter and the commission will pass appropriate orders without any further reference to the party.”

The presidents, general secretaries, or party heads of the four organisations are expected to appear in person for the hearing.