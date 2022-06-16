Due to significant rainfall in several regions of the state, particularly in the East Jaintia Hills, certain critical road connections were seriously damaged early this morning. Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, had a review meeting through video conference. The meeting included all deputy commissioners and officials from several districts, as well as ministers. Sangma announced that four regional committees will be constituted, each led by a minister.

The Jaintia Hills which will take care of east and west jaintia hills will be headed by the home minister and revenue minister along with local leaders. “I asked them to closely monitor the situation within the 48 hour and to ensure that the movement of vehicles can start at the earliest, especially the essential supplies that are required not in the districts but also in the neighbouring states”, stated Sangma.

“Apart from that we have also formed a committee for Ri-Bhoi and East Khasi Hills and asked our deputy Chief Minister along with other leaders and department officials to monitor the situation. The third committee is for east, west khasi hills and south west khasi hills with members from different districts so that they can monitor these three districts in the next 24 or 48 hours.

For the entire Garo hills region, we have asked GM Sangma to be the chairmen of the newly formed regional committee and to inspect with other local leaders”.

“The purpose of these regional committees is to monitor the situation closely in their respective regions, movement and provision of essential commodities and also to take field visits in the areas to ensure that there is proper coordination. Steps will be taken in a very quick manner to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the state”.