Four suspected armed gang members killed in Meghalaya police operation near Songsak

Meghalaya Police reportedly neutralised four suspected members of an armed gang during an early-morning operation near Songsak in East Garo Hills district on Sunday, August 30.

The operation was carried out at around 4 am, following inputs regarding the presence and activities of the suspected gang in the area. The group is believed to be linked to several criminal cases reported across the Assam-Meghalaya region.

Police are also examining a possible connection between the gang and the recent murder of a businessman at Damra Bazaar in Assam’s Goalpara district. Investigators are working to establish whether the suspects had any role in the incident.

Following the operation, forensic teams reached the scene and began collecting evidence as part of the ongoing investigation. The evidence is expected to assist investigators in establishing the sequence of events and identifying possible links to other criminal cases.

The identities of the deceased and further details of the cases allegedly associated with the gang are yet to be officially disclosed.

Police officials are continuing their investigation, and further details are awaited.