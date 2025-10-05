Four teenage girls killed as speeding truck runs over pedestrians in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi

A tragic road accident in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district claimed the lives of four teenage girls and left three others injured after a goods vehicle ran over them on the evening of October 3.

Police said the incident occurred at Thadrang village near the Mawlasnai police outpost when a dumper truck travelling from Jowai to Bhoirymbong lost control and struck a group of pedestrians. The vehicle then overturned.

Three girls died at the scene, while another succumbed to her injuries later. The victims were identified as Phibanpyntngen Rynjah (13), Lashimti Nongrum (13), Theresa Nongrum (19), and Ridahunlang Nongrum (13), all residents of Thadrang Madan Lyngbah village under Umiam police station.

Another girl from the group sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment. The truck driver and his helper were also injured in the crash, police added.

Authorities have seized the vehicle and registered a case. After post-mortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the victims’ families. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.