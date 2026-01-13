Fourth arrest made in murder of Garo activist Dilseng M Sangma in Meghalaya

One more person has been arrested in connection with the murder of activist Dilseng M Sangma in Meghalaya, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four, officials said on January 13.

Dilseng Sangma, a leader of a Garo organisation, was assaulted on January 9 when he, along with several other activists, went to the Rajabala area of West Garo Hills district after suspecting illegal stone quarrying activities in the region. He later succumbed to his injuries, while another activist accompanying him sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Police suspect that the attack was carried out by miscreants allegedly backed by illegal stone quarry operators. Superintendent of Police A.T. Sangma said the latest arrest was made on Monday following sustained raids in different locations. Three accused had been apprehended earlier in the case.

The SP said the investigation is progressing and further arrests cannot be ruled out as police continue to identify all those involved in the crime.

The killing triggered tension in parts of West Garo Hills district, prompting the authorities to deploy additional security forces in sensitive areas. Peace committee meetings were also convened to prevent any escalation and to maintain law and order.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has strongly condemned the killing and assured that all those responsible will be brought to justice. He appealed to the people to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities as the investigation continues.