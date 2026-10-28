Global music stars are heading back to Meghalaya, and the latest line-up is giving fans plenty to look forward to. Nelly, Khalid, Galantis, Boys Like Girls and Swae Lee are among the headline acts announced for the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2026, as the two-day event prepares to bring another major international music showcase to the hills on November 20 and 21.

The festival’s line-up was officially unveiled on October 27 at the Meghalayan Age Pavilion at Ward’s Lake in Shillong, in the presence of Rosetta Mary Kurbah, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya.

American rapper Nelly will headline the opening day on November 20 alongside American singer Khalid, who will perform on November 21. The first day will also feature American pop-rock band Boys Like Girls and Indian singer Darshan Raval, while electronic music act AlTEGO will take charge of the closing party set.

The second day will see Swedish electronic music duo Galantis lead the festival’s closing set, with Swae Lee and British singer Elliot James Reay also among the announced performers.

The wider line-up brings together artistes from across genres, including Scribe, Bhayanak Maut, Gingerfeet, W.I.S.H., Jessie Lyngdoh, Da Minot, Magnificent, Obsession, Mercy Is Dead, Napalmic, Sky Level, Leonard, ESC, Chegim Durama, Kill Deez Kidz, Time Noir, Leo Boys and Tune Up Channel.

Other announced performers include Hame, Langki, Adrian C, Cardo, Jupiter, Martin D’Souza, Emes, Nazareo, Kamari, Isaac, Gids x Gary, Shaan, Feliz and Sub Tide.

The 2026 edition follows several years of bringing international music acts to Meghalaya. The festival has previously featured performers such as Ne-Yo and Ronan Keating in 2023, Akon and Clean Bandit in 2024, and The Script, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Diplo and Aqua in 2025. Alongside international headliners, the event has continued to feature Indian and regional artistes, helping bring Meghalaya’s music scene to a wider audience.

The festival will be held at Madan Kurkalang in Bhoirymbong, Meghalaya. Beyond the music, the announced attractions include a mechanical bull ride, arm fights, beatboxing, a drop producer contest, cosplay, fashion events, ziplining, eating contests and a Ferris wheel, offering festival-goers a mix of live performances and recreational activities.

With international headliners, Indian performers and regional acts sharing the bill, the November festival is expected to draw music fans from across the Northeast and beyond.

Tickets are available through the festival’s ticketing partner, Rockski Tickets.