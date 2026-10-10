From Ri-Bhoi to Singapore: Meghalaya’s organic turmeric reaches global markets

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) President Álvaro Lario on October 10 visited farmer cooperatives and agricultural processing facilities in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district to review the progress of the Meghalaya Livelihoods and Access to Markets Project (Megha-LAMP).

The visit highlighted efforts to strengthen farmer-led institutions, improve agricultural productivity and connect rural producers with domestic and international markets.

The IFAD delegation first visited the Umwang Pyllun Integrated Village Cooperative Society (IVCS) in Umwang village, where it reviewed community-led initiatives in collective marketing, financial services and farm mechanisation.

The cooperative supports farmers cultivating pineapple, ginger and bay leaves by providing infrastructure and services to improve productivity and market access.

Congratulating the community on its achievements, Lario highlighted the importance of collective action in connecting farmers with markets.

“I think it's very impressive what you have managed to come together as a collective and what you have been working on linking to markets,” he said.

Supported by USD 61,950 in IFAD financing, the Umwang IVCS serves 167 members across 105 households, with women accounting for 41 per cent of its membership. The cooperative handles more than 120 metric tonnes of pineapple, 55 metric tonnes of ginger and 136 metric tonnes of bay leaves.

Its Custom Hiring Centre provides farmers access to agricultural machinery, helping address labour shortages and reduce the time required for farm operations.

Meghalaya turmeric shipment flagged off for Singapore

The delegation subsequently visited the Prime Hub of Eastern Ri-Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company Ltd in Bhoirymbong, a facility for aggregating and processing organic spices.

Lario toured the processing unit, which handles the washing, drying, grinding and packaging of ginger and turmeric, and interacted with farmer groups and local enterprise operators before flagging off a turmeric consignment bound for Singapore.

Backed by USD 3.12 million in co-financing, the facility is designed to benefit 5,500 participants and has an annual processing capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes.

The hub operates through a network of village-level collection centres, warehouses and farmers' markets that supply produce for processing. The model is intended to help producer groups move beyond selling raw agricultural commodities and capture greater value through processing and packaging.

Women farmers report improved livelihoods

During interactions with the delegation, women farmers said the project had helped their families secure more reliable incomes through collective pineapple cultivation and enterprise support.

They said improved earnings had enabled them to meet household expenses, including their children's education, while creating employment opportunities for local women and young people.

The visit underscored the partnership between IFAD and the Meghalaya government in strengthening rural livelihoods through community-owned institutions, agricultural infrastructure and improved market access.