Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) offer significant opportunities for Meghalaya's farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs to access international markets, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said on October 29, urging businesses to leverage export promotion schemes and improve their global competitiveness.

Addressing a state-level outreach programme on FTAs in Shillong, Dhar said the state government was committed to ensuring that farmers, artisans, entrepreneurs and young people benefited from opportunities created by international trade agreements.

He identified horticultural produce, spices, ginger, turmeric, pineapple, honey, bamboo, handloom and handicrafts as key sectors with export potential.

Highlighting Meghalaya's strategic location along the Bangladesh border, Dhar stressed the importance of the Dawki Land Port in facilitating cross-border trade and expanding market access for local producers.

He also urged exporters to take advantage of the Centre's Export Promotion Mission, approved in November 2025 with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore until 2030-31. The initiative provides trade finance and other assistance to help businesses overcome barriers to entering overseas markets.

Over 100 MoUs signed at buyer-seller meet

Dhar highlighted the Reverse Buyer Seller Meet 2.0, held on October 8 and 9, which brought together 30 international buyers from 16 countries, two national buyers and 400 sellers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from all 12 districts of Meghalaya.

More than 100 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed during the event, with negotiations for business orders currently underway, he said.

Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce Kapil Chaudhary said India had signed around seven FTAs over the preceding five years, providing access to markets accounting for more than 75 per cent of global GDP.

He outlined 11 intervention areas under the Export Promotion Mission, including market access initiatives, transportation assistance, market intelligence studies and overseas warehousing. He encouraged businesses to use these measures to address logistical challenges and expand their international presence.

Commissioner and Secretary of Meghalaya's Commerce and Industries Department Cyril V D Diengdoh stressed the need for coordination among government agencies, financial institutions, Export Promotion Councils and Indian missions abroad to help local producers navigate international trade.

Describing trade agreements as an opportunity that businesses must actively pursue, Diengdoh said, "A trade agreement is like a door that has been opened for us, but somebody has to walk through it."

Dhar said the state action plan emerging from the workshop, along with subsequent district-level workshops, must translate into tangible export outcomes.

The programme was organised by the Meghalaya government's Commerce and Industries Department in collaboration with the Department of Commerce and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). It aimed to familiarise exporters and entrepreneurs with FTA provisions, export promotion schemes and procedures for accessing overseas markets.

Officials from DGFT, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the Spices Board, the Directorate of Horticulture and other government agencies and industry bodies participated in the programme.