Funeral of Shillong MP Ricky Andrew J Syngkon today; Meghalaya declares holiday in Khasi-Jaintia Hills

The funeral of Shillong Lok Sabha MP Ricky Andrew J Syngkon, who passed away on the evening of February 19, will be held on Saturday, February 21, with friends, family, well-wishers and political leaders from across party lines expected to attend.

The Meghalaya government has declared a holiday in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills in honour of the departed leader.

The 54-year-old MP reportedly suffered a massive heart attack while playing futsal. He was initially rushed to Mawiong Community Health Centre (CHC) and later referred to Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital in Jaiaw for further treatment.

According to hospital authorities, Syngkon was brought in at 7:40 PM and was declared dead at 8:42 PM Doctors stated that he had no pulse on arrival and described it as a massive cardiac arrest.

Earlier in the day, people from different walks of life queued up at his late mother’s residence in Pohkseh to pay their last respects. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, along with his wife Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma, cabinet ministers and several other political leaders, paid homage and remembered Syngkon as a humble and dedicated public representative.

Later, his mortal remains were taken to his residence at Nongsder in Ri Bhoi district. He will be laid to rest at Sumer.

Syngkon’s sudden demise has left a deep void in the Khasi-Jaintia region, where he was widely regarded as a simple, down-to-earth and God-fearing individual.

Before entering politics, Syngkon served as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics at North-Eastern Hill University.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024 as a candidate of the Voice of the People Party (VPP), defeating three-time Congress MP Vincent H Pala by a margin of 3,71,910 votes.