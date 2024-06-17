"Chanchisoa," a Garo film directed by Elvachisa Ch Sangma and Dipankar Das, and produced by Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Govt Film & TV Institute, is one of the 77 films competing in the national competition at the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF). The film, which runs for 29 minutes, explores the financial struggles of a matrilineal family in the Garo Hills of northeastern India.

Set in the matrilineal society of Garo Hills, northeastern India, the film depicts the financial struggles of a family. The mother works tirelessly but feels unfulfilled, while the father's attempts to better their situation meet continuous setbacks. Criticism from the wife’s family further strains their relationship, adding to his frustration. Meanwhile, their son harbors ambitions of studying beyond their village.

Director Elvachisa Ch Sangma, hailing from Meghalaya, has a background in cinematography and a passion for showcasing unique stories from her culture. Dipankar Das, from North Lakhimpur, Assam, studied filmmaking and is dedicated to exploring new cinematic experiences. Together, they bring a deep understanding of their regional culture and storytelling to "Chanchisoa."

The film’s creative team includes cinematographer, editor, and sound designerAbhijit, Buildingstone, Sangriang, Saptarshi, Rajkumar, along with cinematic and editorial contributions from Ramjyoti, C, Ajijul, Elvachisa Dipankar, Damebanri, Priyanuj, and Doyel.

MIFF, currently under way in Mumbai, is a prominent platform for Indian cinema, featuring films made by Indian citizens between January 2022 and December 2023. This year's festival includes 30 films by debutant directors and 12 student works, reflecting a commitment to nurturing new talent.

The national competition at MIFF is judged by a panel of esteemed national and international film experts. Awards include the Best Indian Documentary, Short Film, Animation, Best Debut Film, Best Student Film, and a Special Award for Best Short Film on “India in Amrit Kaal.” Winners will receive significant cash prizes and trophies, such as the Silver Conch for Best Indian Documentary (Rs 5 lakh), Best Indian Short Fiction Film (Rs 3 lakh), and Best Indian Animation Film (Rs 3 lakh).