Garo Hills Autonomous District Council approves ST certificate rule; thousands gather in Meghalaya's Tura

Thousands of people gathered outside the NPP office in Tura on Monday, March 23, after the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) approved an amendment making it mandatory for candidates to possess a Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate to contest council elections.

The announcement was made by Minister Marcuise Marak in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Speaker Thomas A. Sangma and other leaders.

The development comes after unrest in Garo Hills between March 9 and 12, triggered by non-tribal candidates filing nominations for the MDC elections. Following the tension, the state government postponed the polls and extended the council’s term by six months.

Amid the political developments, GHADC members had also submitted a no-confidence motion against former Chief Executive Member Albinush R Marak, which led to the appointment of Dermonath Ch Sangma as the new Chief Executive Member.

Acting on the situation, the Governor directed GHADC to convene a special session. The two-day session, which began on March 23, approved the amendment mandating ST certification for all MDC candidates.

The amendment will now be sent to the Governor for assent before it comes into effect.