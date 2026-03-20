Garo Hills situation eases, internet restored after violence: Meghalaya CM briefs Governor

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on March 19, met Governor CH Vijayashankar to present an update on the law and order situation in the violence-hit Garo Hills region, stating that conditions have “eased” after weeks of unrest.

Sangma, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Prestone Tynsong and senior officials, told the governor that the situation has improved considerably, with only sporadic incidents being reported, according to officials at Raj Bhavan.

“The situation has eased, people are now moving forward with their daily lives. After reviewing the situation, we have also lifted the internet suspension. However, we are closely monitoring the developments and remain alert,” the Chief Minister said.

The briefing covered the sequence of events that led to the disturbances, particularly protests over the participation of non-tribals in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

Sangma said he had camped in Tura for nearly two weeks to oversee the situation on the ground. “We have been in constant touch with the governor over the phone, but I felt it was important to brief him in person,” he said.

Violence in the region was triggered after a GHADC notification barred non-tribals from contesting the council elections scheduled for April 10. Tensions escalated when a non-tribal candidate, Estamur Mominin, a former MLA, was attacked while attempting to file his nomination.

The incident led to clashes that left two people dead, with several properties damaged in arson. Violence spread to parts of East Garo Hills, including Williamnagar, prompting authorities to impose curfew and suspend mobile internet services.

On police action, the Chief Minister said arrests would be made strictly based on evidence, emphasising that it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to act accordingly.

Following the unrest, the state government postponed the GHADC elections, removed the council chief, and extended the council’s term by six months as part of measures to stabilise the situation.