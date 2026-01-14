Garoland body demands ban on non-tribals in business, jobs and elections in Meghalaya's Garo Hills

The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) has adopted a series of far-reaching and contentious resolutions calling for sweeping restrictions on non-tribals in the Garo Hills region, including limits on business activities, employment, voting rights and access to identity documents, during a meeting of its Central Executive Committee held in Tura on January 10.

The meeting was chaired by Acting Chairman Balkarin Ch. Marak, who addressed issues related to tribal rights and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. Co-Chairman Jakrak A. Sangma delivered the welcome address, while Ryan Ch. Marak spoke on what he described as the changing character of Tura. The vote of thanks was delivered by General Secretary Tony Tojrang B. Marak.

Following the meeting, the GSMC issued a press release stating that all resolutions were discussed in detail and unanimously adopted. Among the key decisions was a resolution opposing the engagement of non-tribals in business activities within Tura and a call to restrict the entry of non-tribals into the Garo Hills region.

The Committee also adopted resolutions proposing age-based restrictions on the issuance of Election Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) and Aadhaar cards. It was resolved that residents of A•chik A•song and Sixth Schedule areas should obtain EPIC cards only between the ages of 18 and 20, while similar provisions for non-tribals would be valid for only two years. In another resolution, it proposed that non-tribals may obtain Aadhaar cards for children only between the ages of three and eight.

Taking a strong stance on governance issues, the GSMC reiterated its demand for the abolition of municipalities in Garo Hills, citing Article 243(ZC) of the Constitution, which exempts Sixth Schedule areas from municipal governance. It also expressed serious concern over the collection of a one-percent charge by the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on house construction and demanded that such charges be withdrawn immediately for tribal Garos.

The Committee further resolved that non-tribals should not be allowed to work under the GHADC and should neither vote nor contest in the forthcoming GHADC elections. It also called for all government and development contracts across Garo Hills to be awarded exclusively to tribal Garos, urging authorities to cancel existing non-tribal contract registrations and ensure priority for Garos in line with the State Reservation Policy.

Other resolutions included a demand for strict action against violations of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2016, and concerns raised by the New Tura Development Forum over the cancellation of non-objection certificates for non-tribals conducting business in Tura.

The meeting was attended by Rongkhon Songital Nokmas, the Tura Akongre Nokma, leaders of the New Tura Development Forum, representatives of the Tura unit of the All India Garo Union, the A•chik State People’s Front, the All A•chik Youth Welfare Society, senior citizens, and other civil society members, along with senior GSMC leaders.

The resolutions are expected to generate significant political and legal debate, particularly on their constitutional validity and implications for inter-community relations in the Sixth Schedule areas of Meghalaya.