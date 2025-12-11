Ghanaian man held in Meghalaya for using fake identity while attempting border crossing

A Ghanaian national has been arrested in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills for allegedly attempting to leave India using a false identity, according to police.

Authorities said the 35-year-old, identified as William Addo Agyei, was detained on December 10 after villagers reported suspicious movement near the Bangladesh border. Agyei initially introduced himself as “Stanley Obayendo”, but investigators established his real identity during questioning.

Police confirmed that Agyei entered India on a medical visa in June 2025, valid for three months. Though he applied for an extension, he reportedly received no official response. Earlier this week, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office emailed him with instructions to report either to its office or to Banaswadi Police Station in Bengaluru.

Instead of complying, Agyei allegedly sought help from a tout known as Frank, who promised to facilitate his illegal exit to Bangladesh through Meghalaya. The plan collapsed when local residents intercepted him and alerted authorities.

West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh said a case has been registered for travelling under a fake identity. Further investigation is underway to determine the tout’s role and whether others were involved.