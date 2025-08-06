GI tag is survival, not just law: Padma Shri Rajani Kant champions artisan rights at NIFT Shillong

Delivering a compelling keynote address at NIFT Shillong’s Handloom Week celebrations, Padma Shri awardee Rajani Kant, widely regarded as the ‘GI Man of India’, emphasised the transformative role of Geographical Indications (GI) in safeguarding India’s cultural legacy while economically empowering rural artisans.

Speaking on the theme “Geographical Indications: From Local Craft to Global Identity”, Kant stated that GI tags serve not only as a legal framework for protecting traditional knowledge but also as a socio-economic lifeline for millions of artisans, particularly women and youth in rural India.

“GI is not just a legal instrument, it’s a means of survival. It connects age-old heritage with global markets while preserving community identity,” said Kant, who also serves as General Secretary of the Human Welfare Association, Varanasi.

He revealed that over 650 GI applications have been submitted from 26 states and union territories, with 635 products already granted GI status, including 36 from the Northeast region and five from Meghalaya alone. These GI-recognised products, he said, have played a key role in reviving rural economies and enhancing global recognition of India’s diverse artisanal heritage.

Reflecting on his three-decade-long grassroots journey from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, to representing India at international forums like WIPO and UNESCO, Kant shared personal stories of working with weavers, farmers, and craftsmen to build sustainable livelihoods through GI protection.

He urged institutions like NIFT to actively participate in protecting and promoting local traditions in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ vision. “Traditional knowledge needs guardians. NIFT has the potential to become a leading force in cultural preservation and innovation,” he asserted.

NIFT Shillong Director Shankar Kumar Jha praised Kant’s unwavering grassroots leadership, stating that his advocacy would inspire students to engage in heritage-based innovation and design with purpose.

The week-long Handloom Week celebration at NIFT Shillong, which commenced on Wednesday and will continue till August 13, will feature exhibitions, panel discussions, live craft demonstrations, and student-led design projects focused on India’s handloom and artisan sectors.