Global EDM icon Diplo set to rock Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival

Three-time Grammy Award winner Diplo will headline the second day of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, organisers announced on October 3, adding another major international name to what is shaping up as one of India's most ambitious music events this year.

The American DJ and producer, ranked among the top 10 most-streamed artists in electronic music history, joins an already stellar lineup that includes Jason Derulo, The Script, and Nora Fatehi on Day 1 of the two-day event scheduled for November 14-15 at JN Stadium, Polo Grounds in Shillong.

Diplo has previously collaborated with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the movie "Jab Harry Met Sejal," where he contributed to the music production and even appeared in the music video for the popular song "Phurrr."

This collaboration marked a significant crossover, showcasing Diplo’s influence reaching into India's film and music industry, and adding a global dimension to his artistic portfolio.

Organisers said they are still finalising a live music headliner for Day 2, who will perform alongside Diplo, with details expected in the coming weeks.

The festival has experienced rapid growth since its inception, claiming four Gold Awards at Wow Asia last year, including Festival of the Year and Entertainment Event of the Year. Those honours placed it ahead of established events like Sunburn and other major concert tours in India.

Ticket sales for Day 2 are currently available at Phase 1 pricing through RockskiTickets.com, though organisers warned prices will increase as the event approaches.

The announcement comes weeks after the festival revealed Fatehi would make her Indian festival debut on opening night. Gallery seating for Day 1 sold out shortly after that announcement, according to festival organisers.

Fatehi enters the festival riding the momentum from her collaboration with Derulo on "Snake," which has accumulated over 130 million views globally. Her recent track "Oh Mama! Tetema" topped Spotify's Global Viral Songs Chart.

"Her dynamic energy and global reach are a perfect match for the spirit of the festival," said Jason Manners of the organising committee.

The Cherry Blossom Festival has evolved into a major cultural event in Meghalaya, attracting more than 30,000 daily visitors during the cherry blossom season. The event combines international music acts with local culture and receives backing from the state tourism department.