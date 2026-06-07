Goal in final, MVP honour: Meghalaya’s Sanfida Nongrum earns CM Sangma’s praise after India’s SAFF triumph

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on June 6, congratulated the Indian women’s football team on winning the SAFF Women’s Championship and lauded Meghalaya footballer Sanfida Nongrum for her standout performance in the tournament.

In a post on X, Sangma hailed the Blue Tigresses for bringing the SAFF Women’s Championship trophy back to India after seven years following their victory over Bangladesh in the final.

The Chief Minister reserved special praise for Nongrum, who scored a goal in the title clash and was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

“The #BlueTigresses bring the SAFF Women’s Championship trophy back home after 7 years! A phenomenal game against Bangladesh. Congratulations Team India!” Sangma wrote.





The #BlueTigresses bring the SAFF Women’s Championship trophy back home after 7 years! A phenomenal game against Bangladesh. Congratulations Team India!



Special shout-out to Meghalaya’s Sanfida Nongrum for securing a goal in the final match and for being recognised as the Most… pic.twitter.com/j3GckFF3rW — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 6, 2026

He also highlighted Nongrum’s contribution to the team’s success, describing her achievement as a matter of pride for Meghalaya.

“Special shout-out to Meghalaya’s Sanfida Nongrum for securing a goal in the final match and for being recognised as the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament. We are proud of Team India!” the Chief Minister said.