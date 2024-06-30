Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to microblogging site to express gratitude to Google for including Khasi in their list of supported languages. Sangma hailed this recognition as a significant milestone that will empower locals and facilitate easier learning of the indigenous language from Meghalaya.

In his post, Sangma highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting regional languages, urging Google to extend support to include other languages like Garo as well.

The Chief Minister posted on microblogging site, "Thank @Google for recognising Khasi in their list of supported languages! This milestone will not only empower locals but also make it easier for anyone interested in learning our language from Meghalaya. We urge them to include other regional languages like Garo also."