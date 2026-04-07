Gorkha Pathshala tops Meghalaya SSLC 2026 as state records 86.84 per cent pass rate

A Shillong school has made history. Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School secured the top position in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2026 for the first time, with its student Wangaal Lama clinching the state first rank with 585 marks. The results were declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Tuesday.

Vishal Kumar of Embee Rosebud Higher Secondary School, Tura, came second with 576 marks. The third spot was shared by Prajukta Roy of Seven Set Higher Secondary School, Shillong, and Prinita Das of Pechon A Sangma Memorial Police Public Secondary School, Tura, both scoring 575 marks.

The state recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.84 per cent — marginally lower than last year's 87.10 per cent. Of the 48,623 students from 719 schools who appeared across 171 centres, 42,228 cleared the examination. Among those who passed, 33,124 cleared all six subjects while 9,104 passed in five.

One notable shift this year: the top 20 merit list featured 49 candidates, a sharp drop from 85 last year.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated students and educators. "The overall pass percentage of 86.84 per cent reflects the collective efforts and dedication of our students, educators, and the entire education system," he said, adding that the government remains committed to supporting every student towards a brighter future. In a separate post, he said, "Kudos to the toppers who have done their parents, teachers and schools proud!"

District and category breakdown

West Jaintia Hills led the district-wise performance with a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, followed closely by East Khasi Hills at 94.17 per cent and South West Khasi Hills at 94.60 per cent. East Garo Hills recorded the lowest pass rate at 72.33 per cent, with North Garo Hills (72.70 per cent) and South West Garo Hills (74.54 per cent) also among the lower performers.

By category, General category students fared the best — 94.14 per cent of male candidates and 92.88 per cent of female candidates passed. OBC students also performed well, both above 92 per cent. Among Scheduled Tribe candidates, girls slightly edged out boys, with 86.50 per cent against 86.19 per cent. In the Scheduled Caste category, boys recorded 90.09 per cent while girls stood at 86.46 per cent.

Top 20 merit list

1st — Wangaal Lama, 585, Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School, Shillong

2nd — Vishal Kumar, 576, Embee Rosebud Higher Secondary School, Tura

3rd — Prajukta Roy, 575, Seven Set Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Prinita Das, 575, Pechon A Sangma Memorial Police Public Secondary School, Tura

4th — Samdi Mukhim, 572, St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Nathanael Mantre Laloo, 572, Seven Set Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Wandarihun Lyngkhoi, 572, Anderson Higher Secondary School, Nongstoin

5th — Jenita Pator, 571, Sawlyngdoh Higher Secondary School, Mowkaiaw

6th — Mehek Islam, 570, Regular Candidate

7th — Nausheen Islam Choudhury, 569, All Saints' Diocesan Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Ishant Bhatt, 569, St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Aaditya Thapa, 569, Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School, Shillong

8th — Kevin B Pale, 568, St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Abiela Nongsiej, 568, Christian Academy, Shillong; Sharat Chettri, 568, Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Binit Rai, 568, St. Nanak Secondary School, Shillong; Lasarapynblang Nongbri, 568, St. Michael's Higher Secondary School, Umsning; Weimaya Nongtdu Lakiang, 568, North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai

9th — Ronit Biswas, 566, St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Dodavah Eliana S Nongrum, 566, Synod Higher Secondary School, Shillong

10th — Trishakshi Das, 565, St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Lakmenika Chullet, 565, Shangpung Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Shangpung; Emalton D Marak, 565, Regular Candidate

11th — Vivek Sharma, 564, St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Bennaiah Kharshandi, 564, St. Francis Xavier's Secondary School, Sohklong Mawsynram; Tushar Das, 564, Pechon A Sangma Memorial Police Public Secondary School, Tura; Abhinanda Saha, 564, Regular Candidate

12th — Shriyansh Joshi Adhikari, 563, All Saints' Diocesan Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Abba N Sangma, 563, St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Shekinah Marboh, 563, St. Mary Mazzarello Girls' Higher Secondary School, Jowai

13th — Dasanbha Kharmawphlang, 562, St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong

14th — Prathama Choudhury, 561, St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Firoza Akhtar, 561, Regular Candidate

15th — Reedhi Baidya, 560, All Saints' Diocesan Higher Secondary School, Shillong

16th — Katherine Amy Nongbet, 559, Seven Set Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Deep Jyoti Koch, 559, Nirupama Memorial Secondary School, Garobadha

17th — Sanidahun Rilalariti Nongkhlaw, 558, All Saints' Diocesan Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Mohammad Irfan, 558, R.B. Anupchand Hindi Secondary School, Shillong

18th — Zaynial Banshan S Marbaniang, 557, All Saints' Diocesan Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Aaron Dhar, 557, North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai; Pragati Gupta, 557, Pechon A Sangma Memorial Police Public Secondary School, Tura

19th — Baishali Paul, 556, St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Sammaya Isa Shylla, 556, St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Mebanteilang Mawa, 556, St. Dominic Savio's Higher Secondary School, Shillong; Ericfernando Papang, 556, Regular Candidate; Leadingstar Maria Lamin, 556, Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Secondary School, Lamin

20th — Adiel R Sangma, 556, Sherwood School, Tura; Asavaca Symblai, 555, Christian Academy, Shillong; Daiakmen I Ka Talang, 555, Ferrando Higher Secondary School, Umroi Nongrah; Churchill Leitanthem, 555, Sherwood School, Tura