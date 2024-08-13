Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar and C&RD Minister AT Mondal officially launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign at Raj Bhavan on August 13. The initiative aims to encourage citizens to display the national flag in their homes.

During his address, Governor Vijayashankar emphasised the campaign's importance in promoting patriotism and national unity. He noted that the initiative, which began during India's 75th independence anniversary, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fostering national pride.

The Governor also took the opportunity to recognise Meghalaya's contributions to India's freedom struggle, highlighting local heroes such as U Tirot Sing, Kiang Nangbah, and Pa Togan Sangma.

As part of the event, national flags were distributed to attendees. Additionally, the Department of Arts and Culture launched two books: "U Tirot Sing" and "Bravehearts and Champions of Freedom from the Hills."

The ceremony was attended by government officials, police personnel, NCC cadets, and members of self-help groups, underscoring the community-wide support for the initiative.