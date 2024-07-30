Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan is preparing to conclude his tenure, marked by a series of events at Raj Bhavan. The day began with courtesy calls from distinguished officials and culminated in an emotional farewell ceremony.

Chief Post Master General of the North East Region, Sanjiv Ranjan, presented Governor Chauhan with commemorative postage stamps.

In a separate meeting, the Indian Red Cross Society's Meghalaya Branch leadership, led by Chairman RO Wallang, honoured the governor with a citation. The recognition highlighted Chauhan's contributions as the society's president, particularly his efforts in advancing humanitarian causes.

The farewell programme saw Raj Bhavan staff gathering to express their gratitude. Governor Chauhan took the opportunity to thank the staff for their support throughout his term. Department heads also shared their appreciation for the governor's leadership.

Chauhan's tenure saw several notable events, including the installation of the Mawbynna at Raj Bhavan's main gates, commemorating the building's 150th anniversary. His term also witnessed high-profile visits, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance at Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's oath-taking ceremony and a visit from the President of India.

As Governor Chauhan prepares to depart, he leaves behind a legacy of dedicated service to Meghalaya, marked by significant achievements and strengthened relationships with various sectors of the state.