'Govt can't act on social media claims': Meghalaya health minister on Byrnihat pollution concerns

Meghalaya Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla has urged residents raising concerns over pollution-related respiratory illnesses in Byrnihat to submit formal written complaints, saying the government cannot initiate action based solely on claims circulating on social media.

Responding to questions on the health impact of industrial pollution in Byrnihat, Shylla acknowledged that the area had previously figured among the country's most polluted industrial belts but said the government has taken several corrective measures over the years.

"I am not denying that. In the past, we have seen that it was one of the most polluted industrial areas," Shylla said.

The minister said the state government has shut down several industrial units found violating pollution norms and taken action against those failing to comply with prescribed air quality standards.

"We have already closed many industrial units that did not follow the guidelines and failed to maintain pollution standards," he said.

Shylla added that the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board has strengthened its monitoring mechanism by installing sensors to track pollution levels and conducting regular inspections before issuing Consent to Operate (CTO) to industries.

"The Pollution Control Board can now monitor the industries from its office. It follows a proper procedure before granting CTOs and carries out periodic inspections. If any violations are detected, appropriate directions will be issued," he said.

Referring to recent allegations linking industrial pollution to respiratory illnesses, the minister said an official inquiry is underway.

"They have ordered an inquiry, and we are waiting for the report. Based on the findings of that report, we will take action. We have to allow the investigation to be completed," Shylla said.

He also appealed to residents to formally report pollution-related grievances instead of relying solely on social media.

"If people have concerns, they should submit written complaints. The government cannot act only on the basis of social media claims," he said.

The minister's remarks come amid growing public concern over air pollution in the Byrnihat industrial belt and its possible impact on the health of residents living in the area.