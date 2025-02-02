Meghalaya's rising pageant star Gracey Nandy has done it again, securing a historic triple-crown victory at the 21st Mega Miss North East alongside Pheiroijam Christina Devi from Manipur and Chayanika Handique from Karbi Anglong, Assam. The unprecedented decision to crown three winners marks a bold departure from tradition at one of Northeast India's most prestigious beauty pageants.

For Nandy, the triumph at ITA Cultural Complex builds on her emotional Miss Shillong 2024 victory. "I saw my parents proud and teary - it was a surreal moment," she had shared with India Today NE after claiming the Miss Shillong title and Rs 1 lakh prize.

Following in her elder sister's pageantry footsteps, Nandy's meteoric rise from spectator to crown-holder represents a remarkable journey in less than five years. The St Edmund's College student has consistently credited strong competition for pushing her to excel.

The three winners will jointly represent Northeast India's beauty and talent, sharing equal responsibilities and privileges. Their prize package, valued at over Rs 50,000, includes travel opportunities and professional representation by Mega Entertainment.

Fashion entrepreneur Abhijeet Singha, who conceptualized the event, emphasised its role as a stepping stone to global platforms. The pageant, supported by the Ministry of Tourism under the Incredible India banner, highlighted the region's cultural heritage through its "Hidden Paradises of Northeast India" campaign.

The winners will receive brand engagement opportunities and public relations guidance from Life's Purple, positioning them to represent India at international events.