International gospel music collective Maverick City Music will perform in Shillong on December 12, with the KJP Assembly organising a concert at Madan Polo as part of its pre-Christmas celebrations.

The event is being organised by the KJP Assembly's Mission and Evangelism Department, with support from the Meghalaya government and in collaboration with Rocksii EMG.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based collective has gained international recognition for its contemporary gospel music and has won multiple Grammy Awards and GMA Dove Awards. Its Grammy-winning works include Old Church Basement, a collaboration with Elevation Worship, and Breathe.

The group also performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards alongside Elevation Worship, becoming the first Christian gospel group to perform on the ceremony's stage in two decades, according to the organisers.

The concert is also expected to provide a platform for local musicians from Meghalaya to showcase their talent.

Beyond the musical programme, the KJP Assembly plans to use the event to raise funds for its social welfare initiatives, which include humanitarian assistance, educational programmes and healthcare services.

Tickets have been priced at Rs 1,000 for Silver, Rs 2,500 for Gold and Rs 10,000 for the Patron's Lounge category. They are available online through the Rocksii Tickets website.

The organisers have also announced that donors contributing Rs 10,000 or more will receive a certificate signed by the artistes.

The KJP Assembly has appealed to churches and the public in Meghalaya and beyond to attend the concert, stating that proceeds will support its community development projects.