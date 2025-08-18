Garoland body meets BJP Tribal Morcha chief, reiterates demand for separate state

A delegation of the Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC), Tura, met Samir Oruon, President of the BJP’s Tribal Morcha, in New Delhi on August 17, to press for the long-standing demand for a separate Garoland state.

During the meeting, the GSMC leaders highlighted the socio-political, cultural, and economic challenges faced by the Garo community and underlined the necessity of creating a separate state to ensure their development and security.

They also submitted a memorandum seeking the formation of a Garo Autonomous Council (GAC).

The delegation was led by Acting Chairman Balkarin Ch. Marak and included Assistant General Secretary Tony Balsam Ch. Marak, Publicity Secretary Chevi K. Marak, Organising Secretary Jason Tekrang M. Sangma, Amrish Marak, and other colleagues from Delhi.

The GSMC leaders said that without addressing the political, cultural, and economic concerns of the Garos, ensuring their overall welfare and security would remain difficult.