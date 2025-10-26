Gurinder Singh’s century lifts Sikkim after early collapse against Meghalaya

Sikkim ended the opening day of their Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Plate Group clash against Meghalaya in a strong position at 310 for six at the MCA Ground in Polo, Shillong, on October 25.

After being asked to bat first on a bowler-friendly morning, Sikkim were in deep trouble at 24 for three, with Akash Chaudhary striking in his first over and finishing with figures of 4 for 69. A sharp catch by Arien Bonchang Sangma at short leg to dismiss Anwesh Sharma added to Sikkim’s early woes, and when Chengkam Sangma bowled Ashish Thapa to make it 46 for four, Meghalaya looked firmly on top.

The momentum shifted as the first session wore on. AB Raheja (51) and Gurinder Singh steadied the innings, taking Sikkim to 84 for four by lunch. Gurinder, once a professional for Meghalaya and a familiar face in Shillong cricket, returned to haunt his former side with a superb 129 off 170 balls, featuring 17 boundaries. His composure and experience turned the innings around.

After Raheja’s dismissal, Gurinder found solid support from Kranthi Kumar, another guest player, who remained unbeaten on 87. The pair added 196 runs for the sixth wicket, frustrating Meghalaya’s attack for most of the day. Gurinder’s fine knock finally ended in the penultimate over when Akash bowled him.

Chengkam Sangma backed up Akash with two wickets for 52, but the hosts’ early advantage had long faded. As play resumes on the second day, Meghalaya will aim to clean up the tail quickly, while Kranthi Kumar will have his sights set on a well-deserved century.