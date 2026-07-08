Hard work and integrity key to legal profession: Meghalaya Chief Justice

Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya, Revati Mohite Dere, on July 8 called on law students to combine academic learning with practical legal experience, stressing that success in the legal profession depends on hard work, perseverance and integrity.

Addressing the third Foundation Day celebrations of National Law University Meghalaya, Dere encouraged students to treat the study of law as a lifelong process of learning and self-improvement.

She advised aspiring lawyers to undertake internships with district court practitioners, public prosecutors, defence lawyers and non-governmental organisations to gain first-hand exposure to the justice delivery system and understand legal issues at the grassroots level.

"There is no substitute for hard work, perseverance and continuous self-improvement in the legal profession," Dere said. She urged students to remain open to new perspectives and pursue their careers with integrity, dedication and a commitment to serving society.

Earlier in the day, Dere, who also serves as the Chancellor of the university, inaugurated the institution's new Moot Court Room and took part in a ceremonial tree plantation programme.

The event, held at the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Auditorium, began with a welcome address by Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) Kerpa Meida Lyngdoh Nongbri. An institutional video showcasing the university's academic initiatives and achievements was also screened.

During the programme, the university launched its Student House System following a presentation by Assistant Director of Sports Rishan Veban Diengdoh.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Registrar Baharul Islam. University officials described the Chief Justice's visit as an important milestone in the institution's efforts to strengthen legal education and institutional development.