Healthcare access tops agenda as Meghalaya CM meets villagers at grassroots level

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma addressed urgent healthcare needs during a citizen interaction programme at Mawkdok Playground on June 23, where villagers from remote areas highlighted the critical shortage of medical facilities in hard-to-reach locations.

The CM Connect initiative brought together residents who voiced concerns about the lack of Sub-Centres and Mini Primary Health Centres in villages with poor road connectivity. Sangma responded by directing the Health Department to immediately begin identifying suitable locations for new health facilities in these underserved areas.

"These platforms are essential for understanding real challenges faced by our people," Sangma said during the session, emphasising the programme's role in connecting policy decisions with ground-level needs.

Local legislators Gavin Mylliem from Sohra and Matthew B. Kurbah from Mawphlang praised the direct engagement approach. Kurbah requested similar programmes be organized in Mawphlang Block to address regional concerns.

Beyond healthcare, citizens raised multiple infrastructure issues. Teacher shortages plague several schools across the constituency, while electricity connectivity remains problematic in KhatarShnong regions due to challenging terrain. Agricultural areas continue facing road infrastructure deficits that hamper local farming activities.

Villagers acknowledged improvements in the tourism sector and welcomed Sangma's proposal for a dedicated tourism police force. Water supply systems received mixed feedback, with residents appreciating government efforts while requesting enhanced distribution networks for rural homes, schools and hospitals.

An innovative proposal emerged for establishing ropeways in villages like Phong to facilitate the efficient transportation of agricultural produce from remote farming areas.

Government department officials attended the session to provide immediate clarifications and address citizen queries on the spot. The programme concluded with cheque distribution to Self Help Groups and community organisations supporting rural development projects.

Sangma later visited Swer village to inspect the ongoing Swer-Mawrah Water Supply Scheme and its planned approach road construction. His visit included a stop at Ramakrishna Mission School, where he discussed institutional challenges with administrators and committed support for resolving key issues.

The Chief Minister assured residents that all concerns raised would receive serious attention through coordination with relevant government departments.