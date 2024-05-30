The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for Meghalaya, warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next five days. This alert comes as Cyclone Remal influences weather patterns, accelerating the onset of the southwest monsoon across the region.

Officials from the IMD highlighted the intensity of the weather system, cautioning residents and authorities to be prepared for potentially severe conditions. The 'red alert' underscores the potential for significant rainfall that could lead to localized flooding, landslides, and disruptions to daily life.

"The southwest monsoon advanced into most parts of the northeast, including Meghalaya, today," stated a senior IMD official, highlighting the rapid progression of the monsoon season. This early onset aligns with forecasts, signaling the beginning of the rainy season across the state.

The combination of Cyclone Remal's influence and the monsoon's arrival brings heightened attention to weather-related risks, prompting authorities to take preemptive measures to ensure public safety.