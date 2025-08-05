Heavy rainfall alert for northeast India as monsoon intensifies

The India Meteorological Department has issued weather warnings for northeastern states as an active monsoon system brings sustained heavy rainfall across the region through August 10.

Arunachal Pradesh faces the most severe conditions, with very heavy rainfall expected from August 7-10. The state recorded significant precipitation yesterday, with weather stations reporting widespread showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Assam and Meghalaya will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 7-8, with moderate to heavy showers continuing through the forecast period. Yesterday's weather data showed considerable rainfall across both states, with Silchar in Cachar district recording 7 cm of precipitation.

The four northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are under heavy rainfall warnings until August 8. Agartala airport in West Tripura measured 3 cm of rainfall in yesterday's observations, indicating the active weather pattern affecting the region.

Meteorologists attribute the intense rainfall to an upper air cyclonic circulation positioned over northeast Assam at 3.1 km above sea level, which continues to persist. The monsoon trough currently extends from Amritsar through Cooch Behar and moves east-northeastward toward Arunachal Pradesh, channelling moisture-laden winds into the northeastern states.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning will continue across all northeastern states during the next five days. Weather officials advise residents to remain alert for potential flooding in low-lying areas and to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours.