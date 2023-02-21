Northeast India's mountainous region will likely experience heavy showers when south-westerly winds from the Gulf of Bengal meet the eastern Himalayas.

The Weather Channel predicts that heavy rain and a likelihood of thunderstorms will fall on Arunachal Pradesh specifically on Tuesday(February 21) and Wednesday(February 22).

Also, the Western Himalayan region and nearby areas may be impacted by a western disturbance (WD) and related cyclonic circulation.

Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and the Sub-Himalayan areas are likely to get isolated rainfall due to the influence of this system on February 21 and 22.

Assam and Meghalaya are likely to have sporadic rain with a chance of lightning, however, on February 21, isolated rain is possible in Nagaland, Manipur, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

On Wednesday, Sikkim is likely to have sporadic rain or snow. On the other side, isolated rain is possible for Wednesday over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Manipur, and Nagaland.