Schools across Meghalaya have been directed to implement immediate safety protocols following severe weather warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department and alerts from the State Disaster Management Authority.

The Directorate of School Education & Literacy issued an urgent order on May 30, outlining comprehensive measures to protect students during the ongoing heavy rainfall that has affected most parts of the state.

Deputy Commissioners have been granted authority to close schools in their districts based on ground-level assessments and weather reports. Schools situated near water bodies face particular scrutiny, with officials advising closure "to avoid any untoward incident" for institutions located close to rivers, ponds, and lakes.

Student movement has been severely restricted during school hours. The directive prohibits students from venturing outside except for washroom visits, and even then only in small groups. "Students should not be allowed to step outside the school during school hours, except for using the washrooms and that too in small batches," the order states.

Safety concerns extend to specific hazards posed by the weather conditions. Students are banned from standing near trees, electric poles, or electrical wires to prevent accidents during the storms.

The guidelines also address families' concerns during the emergency. Parents collecting their children early have been permitted to gather in designated safe areas within school premises, ensuring they remain protected from weather-related dangers.

Schools have been instructed to monitor students who arrive completely soaked from the rainfall and contact parents for early pickup when necessary to prevent illness.

Outdoor activities have been suspended entirely. The order prohibits students from playing outside or eating lunch outdoors, given the current weather conditions.

Emergency contact protocols have been established for crisis situations. Schools can reach the State Emergency Number at 112/1070 or the District Emergency Number at 1077, with the exception of North Garo Hills, which uses 9863468868.

The comprehensive safety measures reflect the severity of the weather situation across Meghalaya, prioritising student welfare over regular academic activities during this challenging period.