Heavy showers lash Meghalaya, Mawsynram receives 530 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Heavy rainfall continued to affect several parts of Meghalaya, with Mawsynram in East Khasi Hills district recording 530 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period, according to data released by the weather department.

Meteorologists said the rainfall received by Mawsynram in a single night was comparable to the total precipitation typically received over more than six months in arid regions such as Jodhpur and Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Other areas across the state also recorded substantial rainfall. The weather department reported 470 mm of rainfall in RKM Sohra and 390 mm in Mawkyrwat. Additional rainfall measurements included 100 mm in Shella, 90 mm each in Williamnagar and Mawryngkneng, 80 mm in Jowai, and 70 mm each in Barapani and Ratacherra.

The persistent downpour also caused damage to a stretch of the national highway connecting Shillong to Dawki near the India–Bangladesh border.

According to district administration officials, rainwater washed away a section of the road below Laitlyngkot town, located around 35 kilometres south of Shillong. While no injuries were reported, the damage has disrupted road connectivity to Dawki and is expected to affect traffic movement along the route.

Officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), along with contractors, have initiated restoration work to re-establish connectivity and facilitate movement on the affected stretch.

Authorities continue to monitor the weather situation as heavy rainfall impacts multiple regions across the state.