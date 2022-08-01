A Meghalaya Police constable has been placed under suspension after recovery of contraband heroin from his possession.

UBC/534 Ajay Chettri has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, police said issuing a statement.

The heroin was reportedly sent by a drug peddler named Khawbok Diengdoh (29) of Dongkamon Nongmensong, Shillong who has also been taken into custody, a statement by police said.

The driver, handyman, and owner of a Ria Travel Night Super Bus namely Arup Nag (57) of Upper Babupara, Tura, Suresh Burman (59) of Beldarpara, Tura, and Shankar Dalu (33) of Mukdangra, Garobadha have also been detained for interrogation.

A mobile phone with SIM card, one bus bearing R/No. ML-08E-6111 and a Maruti Suzuki Car bearing R/No. AS-01AB-6116 has also been seized.

Also, on the basis of information provided by West Garo Hills Police, a search in the house of one Khawbok Diengdoh was conducted by Shillong Police and a small quantity of heroin was recovered from his possession.